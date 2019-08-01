Lesya Nikityuk actively travels across Ukraine
Lesya Nikityuk continues to intrigue poklonnikov filming a new travel show. Recall that just a week ago, Les was a pleasant surprise for fans of unexpected but welcome news – TV presenter officially announced the return to the travel format. Note that nikitiuk became especially popular after the participation as a presenter in the popular show about travel “heads and Tails”. Here nikitiuk also met with Regina Todorenko. After participating in this project nikitiuk acquired literally “people’s love”. After the TV presenter’s career went up rapidly. At the moment she is working on a New channel. However, fans of Lesja always ask her to “return to “heads and Tails”.
Recently it became known that “New channel” filming a new show about traveling by bus in Ukraine. Leading the project was Lesya Nikityuk. Well, the show is a humorous name of “LEмаршрутка”.
Now nikitiuk with an enviable rate publishes in their various social networks photo and video from the shoot. For example, at a recent photo of the presenter demonstrated the beauty of Kaniv.
On her instagram page she posted new pics and posing in front of the iconic bus. It was on all the crew and travels across Ukraine. Nikitiuk widely smiling while posing in a stylish outfit. On the Forest – halter top decorated with colorful sequins. Top bares taut tummy TV presenter.
He completes this look with simple pants sand color. Hair down and slightly curled in careless curls. Les smiles genuinely.
“Ukraine without fltr….. Ukraine no filter”, is briefly signed photo nikitiuk.