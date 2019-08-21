Lesya Nikityuk admire seductive shapes in the bright outfit
Lesya Nikityuk never ceases to delight fans of both his new images and toned figure. It should be noted that recently nikitiuk very noticeably thinner. Moreover, its shape became more noticeable bolder and sportier. By the way, not so long ago nikitiuk in swimsuit, swim under a waterfall! Therefore, the Ukrainian TV presenter happy brags to fans of stylish images in spectacular outfits.
So, on his page in the network instagram (Chapter stories) nikitiuk has published a couple of “naughty” video of posing in a really bright outfit. The presenter is comfortable sports kit. Namely, halter top with thin spaghetti straps and leggings of bright yellow. This top and leggings profitable fit a shape of the presenter.
The beauty of #Lecanicillium knows how to lighten the mood)), a New day a bright new way! #LeМаршрутка
And indeed Les was not against to move around in front of the mirror, removing his reflection from all angles. Including TV presenter showed back, flashing her inflated buttocks.
The corresponding video was published in twitter-account MyGlamWish.
Also later Les said that is already in Kiev. Recall that this nikitiuk actively starred in a new show about traveling Ukraine “LeМаршрутка” rented “New channel”. And leading a new project is nikitiuk. One of the last regions visited by the program — Odessa!