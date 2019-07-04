Lesya Nikityuk admired the elegant way in Florence
Les organized a cultural program in Florence
Lesya Nikityuk continues to enjoy a “spontaneous” vacation in Italy, in Florence. Recall that the Ukrainian presenter went on a journey not just. In Italy from day to day to be held wedding of Regina Todorenko and Vlad Topalov. Nikitiuk also on the guest list. Note that Regina and Leo became friends during the filming of the show “heads and Tails”, in which they were leading.
While fans of the star couple waiting for them quivering news in the form of photos and videos from the wedding, Nikityuk wasted time in Florence does not lose. The Ukrainian presenter went to explore the beauty of Florence. Les has already shown some photos and videos from your rooms, the details of his image, and visited the art Gallery of Uffizi in Florence. Here, the presenter managed to take a video and make photo with a unique painting by da Vinci — Mona Lisa.
So, Nikityuk shared the story of the creation of the painting. They say that Florence is kept “the same” Mona Lisa.
“Experts say that this is the Mona Lisa, which was written by Da Vinci 10 years before that in the Louvre!!!! Type — young Mona Lisa!!! Personally, I think that it is original. Very cool picture!!! Do you think fake or not?” writes nikitiuk.
Your post Les accompanied with relevant photos.
Incidentally, the photo nikitiuk posing in the air summer dress in stripes. It is noted that dress nikitiuk – brand SELF-PORTRAIT. But sandals with a low heel – Fendi.
Fans Lesi hastened to leave your comments under her photo:
- “I think not fake, as for me, very realistic, but in General it seems to me, the picture looks even cooler, because it is near Lesya Nikityuk I.)) Very cool photo”
- “Mona Lesia”
- “In less than Taka herself in the home of wesite)) I think fake”
- “Les, You are more beautiful than the picture!”
- “Descended from the paintings of Da Vinci — the Mona Les…. Everything else — fake!”