Lesya Nikityuk admired the seductive forms in bikini
Ukrainian lyagushka-puteshestvennitsa Lesya Nikityuk continues to share with followers your Instagram photos with bright Italian vacation.
This time the 31-year-old celebrity visited beautiful Florence, writes the Chronicle.info with reference to lux.fm.
In the social network, the TV presenter has published two well very hot pictures from which you can sweat to the cowards. In the photo Lesya appeared in the form of mermaid-temptress that seduces with its beauty of men (and maybe not only them).
In the frame trevel-blogger posing in a pink bikini with leopard print, which hardly covers private parts of the body. Nikitiuk stands in the middle of the pool at the luxurious and erotic holds your tiny panties with his hands.
In the second photo leading the New channel is already a cocktail, sexually touching their long strands. Think Les just wanted to show the fans his flat tummy.
Terrace with pool and the best view in Florence! That’s where you have “hen parties mentioning” as you? – asked fans of the artist.
Just a couple of hours candid photos gathered almost 100 thousand likes. And though the figure at nikitiuk just space, followers complained in the comments that the star did not show your slender legs, which they like so much.