Lesya Nikityuk admired the slender figure in a slinky jumpsuit
Lesya Nikityuk just a couple of days ago returned from Egypt, where it enjoyed a warm vacation, and continued to celebrate the day of birth (19 Oct nikitiuk turned 32). By the way, in Egypt, Lesya not only sunbathing and swimming, but even studied Oriental belly dance that is also quick to remove the video. Back in Kiev, the Ukrainian TV immediately started filming the new editions of the popular program “Who is against blondes?” to “New channel”. This means that Les is resplendent in new outfits. And not only in the literal sense of the word.
On his page in the network instagram nikitiuk published a striking video, which poses in a very bright jumpsuit. Stylish outfit Lesi richly decorated with sequins. Grey shiny jumpsuit is also very flattering the slim figure of the presenter. Especially her spicy shape in which Les is also quick to show off in front of the mirror, taking her reflection.
Moreover, the presenter noted that the jumpsuit also rubric “sewed”. That is, a bright new outfit for the Forest, sewed stylists of the TV show.
Note that on vacation in Egypt, Lesya Nikityuk showed a lot of stylish summer looks. By the way, during the holidays nikitiuk showed a couple of images also column “#samasya”. For example, in a bright yellow dress and also in a more “formal” black dress with polka dots.