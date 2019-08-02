Lesya Nikityuk admired the slim figure in a swimsuit
It looks like Lesya Nikityuk finally returned to Kiev after a series of trips to Ukraine. Recall that just a couple of weeks ago, the Ukrainian TV presenter moved on to filming a new travel show that’s dedicated to traveling to Ukraine. The project title is funny – “LeМаршрутка” (in the name of “Les”). Well, leading a new project on the “New channel” had nikitiuk. Finally, the ardent desire of many thousands army of fans has come true. After her participate in the show “heads and Tails”, which Les and became popular, many people have asked her to come back to this show. Or re-try their hand at travel-format.
Not so long ago nikitiuk showed a vivid image and a thrilling sunset in Kano. Team “LeМаршрутки” took a break to enjoy the beautiful views. Nikitiuk rushed and make a photo and video record.
And here Nikityuk already publishes in stories photos of the Metropolitan hotel. The nikitiuk has pleased fans twice!
First, the presenter resumed his constant “instagram-categories” – “My way day”. Note that the presenter writes a short video showing off another outfit. This time she recorded her reflection in a fashionable manner. On presenter – black Cycling shorts and an orange top with thin spaghetti straps. Completed black belt pouch and a narrow sunglasses. Hair down. The corresponding video was published in twitter-account MyGlamWish.
Then she posted two more photos. But in the swimsuit! The primary said she doesn’t know what brand of swimsuit, but she likes him – “cool.”
Les posing in panties with high waist and bodice. Swimsuit two-tone – saturated green and red.