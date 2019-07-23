Lesya Nikityuk already decided on a wedding present from Todorenko
Lesya Nikityuk finally decided to show army of thousands of fans photos from the wedding of Regina Todorenko and Vlad Topalov! Recall that a magnificent celebration was held on 3 July in the Italian city of Sorrento. Regina and Vlad has managed to fill the network of bright photos and videos from the wedding. It seems that only the “most lazy” guests are not publishing various footage of the celebration. Nikitiuk also not remained aloof. However, right now wanted to remind fans about the bright event in the life of her friend and colleague.
So, on his instagram page she posted a few upbeat picture of the company with Regina. Girls taking selfies, kissing each other.
On one of the photos Lesya said, saying “your favorite Duo O&R is back.” This refers to the show “heads and Tails”, in which Les and Regina was a co-host. And this project they met and became friends.
Also in stories nikitiuk showed another nice photo. It has Les kisses Regina on the cheek, yet winks at the camera.
“You shackle already for my wedding,” commented the frame nikitiuk.
It should be noted that at the wedding, Todorenko and Topalov nikitiuk so actively entertained that you lost one earring. The presenter showed the next day a video as she and a friend trying to find accessory. But inconclusive.
And who knows, maybe soon will be a wedding nikitiuk. All the same, so “destiny”! Recall that at the wedding, Todorenko and Topalov exactly Lesya Nikityuk caught the bride’s bouquet. The presenter then hastened to take pictures and video of his “catch”. However, later jokingly said that it is “already the 17th bouquet”.