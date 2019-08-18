Lesya Nikityuk appeared in a romantic way
Ukrainian TV presenter Les nikitiuk has published several beautiful pictures taken at sunset, reports the Chronicle.info with reference to Politico.
The star wore a white top and black Cycling shorts. Completed the image waist bag from Chanel and hours. The girl let her long hair, which gave no rest to the wind.
“Such a romantic mood that I want to quote the classics: …the square of the hypotenuse equals the sum of the squares of the other two sides”, — signed photo of Les.
Only about half an hour, the post gathered more than 16 thousand likes and plenty of comments.
“Oh what krasotaaa”, “On the last photo hairstyle AGON”, “the Second photo is awesome, very professional frame)”, “Beauty”, “Lovely”, “Les you 20 years,” wrote a follower.
