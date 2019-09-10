Lesya Nikityuk believes that the model Bella Hadid has repeated her outfit
September 10, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments|
Loading...
As we remember, Nikityuk shone in the cast dress on the red carpet of Odessa film festival. And here she saw a similar dress on Bella Hadid, reports the Chronicle.info with reference on the Facts.
“No, well, okay, of course”, signed Les pictures, which she and Bella are standing in similar poses.
American in a red outfit sported on the show of Ralph Lauren. According to critics, it was one of the most striking outfits at fashion Week in new York.
But the dress is Lesya Nikityuk compatriots called failed.
By the way, the dress Lesi differed daring cut, which helped to demonstrate long legs.