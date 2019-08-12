Lesya Nikityuk bright the top was photographed on a mountain of watermelons

| August 12, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments
Loading...

The star showed off an unusual frame.

Леся Никитюк в ярком топе сфотографировалась на горе арбузов

Leading Ukrainian Lesya Nikityuk showed another unusual photo.

On the page in Instagram Nikityuk shared the picture, which poses on a mountain of watermelons.

Interesting photo shoot for the star wearing tight Cycling shorts, top and translucent Cape.

“Find dinky in the photo” — funny signed photograph of a presenter.

Photo in an unusual place called in the comments the greatest enthusiasm from fans. Flattering compliments from fans most often appeared under the post star.

“A beauty though in the Maldives, though the watermelon, the Goddess of watermelons”, “Well, finally, fun and playful Les,” wrote nick in Instagram.

Share Button
Loading...

Related Posts

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.