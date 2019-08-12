Lesya Nikityuk bright the top was photographed on a mountain of watermelons
August 12, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments|
Loading...
The star showed off an unusual frame.
Leading Ukrainian Lesya Nikityuk showed another unusual photo.
On the page in Instagram Nikityuk shared the picture, which poses on a mountain of watermelons.
Interesting photo shoot for the star wearing tight Cycling shorts, top and translucent Cape.
“Find dinky in the photo” — funny signed photograph of a presenter.
Photo in an unusual place called in the comments the greatest enthusiasm from fans. Flattering compliments from fans most often appeared under the post star.
“A beauty though in the Maldives, though the watermelon, the Goddess of watermelons”, “Well, finally, fun and playful Les,” wrote nick in Instagram.
Loading...