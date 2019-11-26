Lesya Nikityuk captivated fans with a sexy figure
Les nikitiuk had a great time in the Czech capital Prague, where I went together with my mom. Leading walked around the picturesque town and enjoyed the local cuisine, and visited the presentation of one of the automotive brands, which was also attended by Kateryna Kuhar and her husband Alexander Stoyanov.
But now the media personality has already returned to Kiev and actively started to work.
On his page in Instagram the Lady Le shared a striking snapshot, likely taken in the framework of the photo shoot. In the photo leading is sitting in a chair in the gray sweater, tempting his legs and seriously looking into the lens.
“Love my work”, — said frame nikitiuk in English.
Followers began to swear at Les compliments, especially admiring her long and slender legs.
- That nice…Krasunja
- Well Krasavina
- One leg
- Lisaaaa….. You’re adorable
- leggy stylish and fashionable
- Krasna
- What is your leg length?))
- Very very nice and the girl and the clothes. Very stylish
- Ale W legs!!!
- Sula beauty s pepper
- That’s what I understand Legs
- Beautiful
- The feet of the gods
- The emphasis on legs!