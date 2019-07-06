Lesya Nikityuk caught the Bridal bouquet at the wedding of Regina Todorenko
Ukrainian TV presenter Les nikitiuk, being a guest at the wedding of a colleague Regina Todorenko and her husband Vlad Topalov in Sorrento (Italy), caught the Bridal bouquet and touching congratulated friend, the bride, reports the Chronicle.info with reference to apostrophe.ua.
Photos from the wedding bouquet nikitiuk published on the personal page in Instagram, where he added a few lines with regards.
“Congratulations. Last time your eyes shone when we’re in 2015 I bought 10 kg of oysters in Namibia. Be happy and let it be a healthy little Mi,” wrote leading, mentioning 7-month-old Michael, son of Todorenko and Topalov.
In the network appeared the first video of a wedding couple: the dance, wedding vows, guests captured the moment as Lesya Nikityuk caught the Bridal bouquet.
“It’s just because I played professional basketball,” laughed she.
Recall, their relationship, the pair formalized in October of last year, and now decided to celebrate this event with friends. To celebrate the wedding the couple intend three days.