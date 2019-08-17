Lesya Nikityuk charmed a radiant smile on a bright photo
Lesya Nikityuk decided very touching to say goodbye to the Kherson oblast, which left a lot of impressions. Recall that the Ukrainian TV presenter visited the southern region of Ukraine, and in the framework of a new project about traveling around our country — program “LeМаршрутка” to “New channel”. Yet the crew only removes fresh releases. On TV the project will show only in the autumn of this year. But fortunately, Nikityuk can show in their social networks the details of these journeys. What the presenter with pleasure and makes.
One of the recent stops of the team — Kherson region. And it seems that the film crew had a lot of time. As Les managed to literally fall asleep to fans photos and videos of Kherson.
However, the journey came to an end and Nikityuk hurried to say goodbye to the Kherson region. On her instagram page she posted a beautiful photo on which poses in the background of the bright sunset. Also behind Lesya see the wide river.
“Thank You, Kherson!!! Ti is beautiful! Our #leмаршрутка went further”, — has signed colorful the nikitiuk.
Leading fans were quick to comment on the new photo with the sunset:
- “Kherson is beautiful, how else would roads have made to get somehow to it”
- “Stardose! And the sunset and you Les! Keep it up!”
- “Kherson thanks You for visiting us”
- “Beautiful photo and Les super!”
- “What a beautiful sunset.And Les — just a fairy tale”
- “Very beautiful!!”
- “Oh, and wear the color of the sunset…”