Lesya Nikityuk charmed the staff on the background of the famous volcano
TV presenter posed in the rays of the setting sun against a famous volcano
Lesya Nikityuk this time went to Italy to work and relax, because in Sorento 3 July held a wedding of a close friend and colleague Regina Todorenko with the singer Vlad Topalov. Having captivating the guests of the ceremony and its subscribers in Instagram romantic way in a short stylish dress at the wedding, she decided not to stop and to show that the heavenly beauty of the Italian resort inspires not only during the holidays but also on weekdays.
This time nikitiuk published a photo from the terrace of a riverside restaurant that evening she went to dinner. TV host to exit, chose the simple white dress made of natural fabric, and on her head tied the bandage trend and complements the image of stylish sunglasses. It should be noted that purse for along celebrity picked a contrasting bright red.
“Late evening in Sorrento 2. And over there, over Vesuvius”, signed stills TV presenter.
TV star posed among the flowering trees, blue sea and the rays of the setting sun, painting everything in pink. Subscribers are unable to remain indifferent to such beauty and fell asleep the girl comments.
- It’s beautiful
- Beautiful evening!Landscape!
- How beautiful!
- Lady Le and beautiful in the rays of the sun.
- Calm…romantic and Italian style.
- Lyapota
- Divine!!!
- Les, you are in Paradise??? Well, what a beauty
- Landscape you can shoot a movie
In addition, the agenda for the admirers of Lesya remains another pressing issue.
- When married?