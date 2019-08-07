Lesya Nikityuk combined several stylish trends of the 90s
Lesya Nikityuk does not leave their fans without permanent “fashion category” – “this is my look of the day” (“this is my image of the day”). Note that during the filming of a new gear when Lesi have the opportunity to almost several times a day to show new images, she shoots a short video for the fans. And flaunts them in front of the mirror. Even trips around Ukraine don’t stop the presenters.
Recall that at the moment nikitiuk is starring in the new show on the New channel. The show is called “LeМаршрутка” and dedicated it to the travel to Ukraine. So fans of Lesya finally waited her return in a travel format. By the way, Nikityuk recorded a short, but emotional video, which officially announced – “Yes, I’m going to travel!”
And here Nikityuk already asleep by the subscriber colorful photos and videos from different parts of Ukraine. This time the crew visited a town in the Khmelnytskyi region of Ukraine – Kamenetz-Podolsk. Here is Les and showed his “image of the day”.
In front of the mirror, the TV presenter flaunts a bold outfit that combines the trends of the 90s. So, in the Forest – Cycling tight animal print. Completed short sports jacket, loose sleeves which complement the inserts with leopard spots. Under the jacket is a bright yellow shirt. It is noteworthy that wearing a jacket over a black belt with a metal buckle. Legs sneakers acidic lime shade.
By the way, Nikityuk showed a funny photo of this image. Only then the Ukrainian TV presenter posed… in the pen with the sheep!
“VSI IV organsme podelyatsya two ViDi: pagan (TSE ti, that splat s USA pdrag) that monogan (splat yaki tilki s one partner). The I tilki man satrapa here poseredine. Mauger loves one and save s USA pdrag,” he joked then nikitiuk.