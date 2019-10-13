Lesya Nikityuk decided to dye your hair the color pink
October 13, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments|
The star of a New channel Lesya Nikityuk who previously told what it can to subdue the man, published on his page in Instagram photo, showing new hair color. So, Nikityuk decided to dye your hair pink.
Red string on her left hand noticed? Or directly on the hair looked? Yes, repainted!
signed photo of the celebrity.
By the way, Instagram-stories Lesya Nikityuk said to his stylist:
Mike, I’ve never had a haircut under the boy, not painted hair in bright colors, as we did today, and not a lick would with a chick in front of everyone.