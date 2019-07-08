Lesya Nikityuk fans congratulated with the holiday of Ivan Kupala

Ukrainian TV presenter Les nikitiuk showed up in revealing outfits to Midsummer, according to the Chronicle.info with reference to the Telegraph.

Леся Никитюк поздравила поклонников с праздником Ивана Купала

TV presenter Les nikitiuk is a real favorite of Ukrainian viewers. The TV star became famous because of the show heads and Tails, where he was leading together with him Bednyakova. After shooting she disappeared from the TV screens, and became a presenter of several projects on the New channel. This winter, Les has traveled around the world and filmed the program in his video blog on YouTube. In Instagram at nikitiuk almost three million followers that actively follow the page in your favorite presenter.

In this holiday Les not left out and attracted the attention of subscribers funny signature.

“Lesya Ivanivna-Kupava VTA zi vsih Vanv Holy!!!Especially you daddy. Divchata ve shaved your legs? Chi will stributi through “fire” All the holiday of Ivan Kupala!!!”, — wrote a TV presenter.

