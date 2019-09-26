Lesya Nikityuk funny fans of funny pics
Funny photo collage former leading travel project heads and tails placed on the page in Instagram, reports the Chronicle.info with reference to NV.
Leading photo divided in half: the left side depicts a couple in love, and the right — nikitiuk my dog Rafiq. The leading dressed in a black tracksuit and flip-flops. “Good morning,” she signed the photo.
Subscribers appreciated the humor Lesia: “A Rafiq anything”, “addicted to your jokes, When’s the wedding?”.
Previously boasted a leading sports figure on the boat — nikitiuk published a photo in a bathing suit.