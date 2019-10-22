Lesya Nikityuk “grabbed” on the red carpet (photos)
Popular Ukrainian TV presenter Lesya Nikityuk, who recently celebrated a birthday, “grabbed” the COP on the red carpet pre-premiere screening of “LeМаршрутка”.
Know Les said in social networks and added photos. “4 years it was a dream. 500 hours of footage …10 thousand kilometers, 8 regions and minus 5 kg on my… well What would then some COP you grabbed on the red carpet” — protested Les.
But the outrage was a joke, like “arrest” and the police — colleague.
And while Lesya congratulate friends with the completion of the project “LeМаршрутка”, note that on pre-opening night show had a lot of colleagues nikitiuk. Also visited her parents and brought a few liters of brew, which Les treated the guests.
And the mother of Lesia was photographed with Paul Zibrova. I wonder if she asked the artist why he sends her child photos naked women?
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter