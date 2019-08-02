Lesya Nikityuk has excited fans of the seductive forms in bikini
This summer the Les nikitiuk not to rest – she starred in a series of new projects that will be released in the fall, and literally living on set.A couple of weeks ago, the Ukrainian TV presenter began work on a new travel show dedicated to travel in Ukraine, with a funny name “LeМаршрутка”. Fans of Lady Le long asked her to return to the program “heads and Tails”, thanks to which it became a people’s favorite, and the media personality decided to listen to the fans. She is back in business and ready to talk about the travel first hand, but now is removed in a similar format to the New channel! And while the spectators were waiting, she decided to throw a discussion.
On the page in Instagram Lady Le published a provocative photo in a bikini. Leading showed to the camera perfectly smooth, firm buttocks in swimsuit acid colors with trendy animal print.
“While we’re doing a project dreamed 3 years… can have a discussion about the nature of the photo” — with humor signed Les candid frame.
Comments and subscribers are not forced to wait long! Netizens began to discuss forms of Lesja and admire her sexy figure. Some have even proposed to replace the expression, which had become resistant, “ass like Kim” to “ass like Les”. Of course, there were those who criticized the star due to excessive frankness, but they were in the minority.
Even star colleagues could not resist the compliments. “Les, this beauty nothing to hide!” said is a popular Ukrainian TV-presenter Valeriya Kruk (dandelion).
“What a beautiful smooth ass you have. A perfect figure!”, “Good hard”, “Gorgeous ..and the horizon is not buried”, “Yak always Garnier”, “here In this heat!”, “Very interesting photo. Keep it up,” “Bomb, Nice ass!”, “With different parties Les good,” wrote a follower.