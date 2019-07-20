Lesya Nikityuk has shown what beauty was 7 years ago

| July 20, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments

Leading has published a stock photo.

Леся Никитюк показала, какой красоткой была 7 лет назад

Leading New channel Lesya Nikityuk showed his tremelloni army of fans looked like 7 years ago.

So, in Instastories Lesya Nikityuk showed what was the first photo in her account. The archival photograph was taken in November 2012. Since that time, leading not much has changed — except that changed the shape of the eyebrows and hair.

Note that in 2012 Les nikitiuk became the leading travel show “heads and tails”, after which she was known to millions of TV viewers. Prior to that, she was known as a bright participant of the show “Laugh funny”.

Share Button

Related Posts

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.