Lesya Nikityuk in a bright swimsuit with humor, commented on his growth
Lesya Nikityuk continues to amaze his fans with new images of the swimwear. Only this time – closed. So, on his instagram page Ukrainian TV presenter has published a new photo, showing the regular beach look. Nikitiuk posing in a closed swimsuit with fashionable print animal print (trend of the season 2019), combined with massive Golden chains. Beach image effectively complements the massive Golden pendant on neck, which harmoniously blends with the gold print on the swimsuit.
Nikitiuk posing on the background of water, perhaps a river with green banks. By the way, far away on the horizon you can see some of the city skyline… But most importantly, Nikityuk holds back a bright surfboard.
As usual, the presenter approached his new post with humor, signing it as follows:
“There are something else above me in this world,” laughs Les.
Lesia fans were quick to comment on her new photo in a swimsuit:
- “Vauuu! Gorgeous! Look 16! The feet of the goddess!”
- “Very nice, keep it up!”
- “Palm trees above, I hope))”
- “Slim, beautiful our Les!”
- “Fire swimsuit”
- “Wow, what a beautiful girl”
- “Les, You’re A Goddess!”
- “There is a de Les there is always Holy, charisma nhto not vdmv”