Lesya Nikityuk in a passionate photo shoot for the gloss
On one of the frames leading lit appetizing bust
Restless Lesya Nikityuk sits on the site of the leading actively removed in its new travel project, “LeМаршрутка”, in which travels across Ukraine on the… bus! She had long dreamed of to show everyone the beauty of the country and finally that time has come. In addition, she manages to relax and excite the network of racy photos in a swimsuit, and also starred in bright photoshoot for the magazine “cave Assembly”.
On his page in Instagram she published several dramatic shots from the shooting. “Goddess laminate” try on some stylish outfits, and the theme was clearly linked to the kitchen and food.
Thus, in the first frame nikitiuk appeared in a very seductive manner — leading is on the table in a gray dress with bare shoulders and a frill of feathers in the chest area, and the angle of the picture focuses on her magnificent bust. Hair artist gathered in a beautiful hairstyle in her ears earrings-studs, but from the shoes the stylists refused, and the beauty is posed barefoot. Before her is a dish with cake that is decorated with cherries, one of which is Les playfully holds in his hand.
A photo shows the star sitting in a black mini dress, polka dot, showing slender legs. With one hand she held it close to her face, and holding in the other a bag with baguettes and greens.
“Very interesting magazine @p.assemblymagazine well and the girl too))) Thanks to all the team. If Shaw, I’m not La flour”, — said nikitiuk.
But the hottest scenes she shared in story your account. It Les captured in the kitchen in a very piquant manner — her black bodysuit, well, very short minianka red polka dot and white polka dot shirt, red pumps and the same color wrap in your hair. Leading posing in a seductive pose, showing off long legs.
“I can manage for a while in your kitchen,” wrote Les.
Delighted subscribers bathed nikitiuk in comlpiment, leaving a lot of rave reviews.
