Lesya Nikityuk in the bright swimsuit funny said goodbye to summer
Celebrity recorded funny videos.
TV presenter Les nikitiuk raise the mood of its subscribers in the photoblog.
A celebrity posted a funny video in which appears in a bathing suit. It turned out a real mini-movie with a story. In the beginning of the video nikitiuk sad, holding a considerable inflatable giraffe. And then drops it and begins to dance near the pool, the song of Sofia Rotaru “not enough”.
In Les flying flowers, but after one of them hit her in the head, the lead fell into the water. “Goodbye summer”, as it was called, this thumbnail nikitiuk.
Nick was delighted by the sense of humour of an idol. “This nomination for the award “Golden globe”, “Les, you’re the man! Ten times I looked. Know how to lighten the mood! Good”, “very cool video, have fun” — write in the comments users.
Not left behind and a stellar friend nikitiuk, singer Olya Polyakova. “Aren’t you Sally,” commented live Superblondinka.