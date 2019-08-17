Lesya Nikityuk in velosipedah and the top boasted a slim figure
Lesya Nikityuk continues to intrigue fans with new and new details of his epic journey in Ukraine. Note that at the moment nikitiuk actively removed in the new program of travel, only this time in Ukraine. Recall that the fame nikitiuk received after participating as a presenter in the travel-show “Orel I Reshka”. The new program, which removed Les, called “LeМаршрутка”. The first issues show promise this fall. In the meantime, “Lady Lay” shows photos and videos from their trips.
After a trip in the Kherson area the programme team and got to Odessa. So far, out of the city on the Black sea nikitiuk showed not so many photos and videos. However, a couple of shots already done.
So, on his instagram page nikitiuk has published a new photo, which poses in one of the catering establishments of Odessa.
“Hello, Odessa! #leмаршрутка #Les #travel” — short signed new photo nikitiuk.
In this case Les for walking around the city picked another stylish outfit. Presenter on — trend this summer black velosipedi that demonstrate chiseled form of the presenter.
The complement a short top on thin shoulder straps — green black polka dots. Roll top pink sports sandals on the platform. The look is very stylish and praktyczny.
Also see stories nikitiuk took one photo with the “parts” of travel in Odessa, namely, ice cream.
Lesia fans were quick to leave comments for her new photo:
- “At least someone not dyed in the inst! And it looks beautiful. Or am I mistaken?)”
- “Waiting for Les to be delivered now))”
- “I want to celebrate Your innate sense of style!! Maybe You’re joking and in a way a “rank-style” stage a very funny way)))) but You dress tastefully , individually and very, very stylish”
- “What figure”
- “At least one person as person )) naturally beautiful! There is nothing superfluous ! Super!”
- “Always posca on Liz from one word “Les””
- “You just nyashechka”