Lesya Nikityuk losing weight with the help of burgers (video)
Famous TV presenter Les nikitiuk, which was clearly a birthday party dancing on the table, revealed his secret weight loss. She admitted that getting rid of excess weight with burgers. Les follows its author’s method — she doesn’t eat them, just sniffs. High-calorie foods she prefers apples. Interesting process nikitiuk showed in the video.
“Well, the time has come to share with you my secret to losing weight. This is all the author’s method — “sanjivani” — written Les.
View this post in Instagram
“Brilliant, Holmes,” “Just elegant technique”, “Poor”, “Listening, you should try, real!” “Les is a generator of brilliant ideas” — write in the comments subscribers.
We will remind, recently Lesya Nikityuk presented a new project about travel in Ukraine “Le Bus” on the New channel. On this occasion, made a loud party on the red carpet of a police officer “grabbed” the TV presenter.
