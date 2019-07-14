Lesya Nikityuk made a “traditional” photo on the way to Odessa
It seems that on the road from Kiev to Odessa is a very picturesque field of sunflowers in which it is impossible not to be photographed. Actively traveling on the Odessa film festival celebrities are happy to pose among the beautiful scenery and share a bright photo. Travesty diva Monroe staged a real photo shoot, but TV presenter Les nikitiuk was limited to one shot, but very effective and colorful.
“Goddess of the laminate” posing among sunflowers in a white mini-dress with bare shoulders and sunglasses. Les Flirty touches a hand to his hair and smiling happily.
“Tradtional photo Frome Odeska the route”, — said nikitiuk.
Subscribers were quick to shower her with compliments. Many also noted that earlier a similar photo of Lesja shared and Ukraine’s President-elect Vladimir Zelensky and jokingly started to wonder, not if they were driving and not taking pictures of each other.
- You Zelensky go together ??
- Zelensky was taking photos )
- Today Zelensky photo in the sunflowers , and You)))
- Z Zelenski one fotografovani?
- And de Selenski ??
- Ooh Selenski fotka?
- You sho, s Zelensky each other taking pictures?
- Novyi flash mob pocas President
- You and our President have not met by chance?))
- Smile brighter than the sun
- Prestent stayl photos
- Sunflower among sunflowers!
- Les as sunflower
- Krasnicka
- Wonderful photo, Les