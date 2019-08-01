Lesya Nikityuk made an unexpected confession
Ukrainian TV presenter Les nikitiuk lives in a frantic schedule. This year alone she has already made three Studio shows on the New channel, and then without a pause took over production of the project on travel in Ukraine. In parallel and still manages to travel a bit and pay attention to all three million followers on Instagram.
Of course, the satellite of such a rhythm of life – stress. But she learned to cope with it.
“When you need to relax, I’m on the phone with my mom and try to sleep, – said Lesya Nikityuk in an interview with Joy. – Unable to do shopping. Sometimes, the online stores choose a bunch of stuff and then erase all from the list and buy only the shampoo.”
Sometimes nikitiuk allows himself to drink something hot. But only for medical purposes.
“I am for a healthy lifestyle, but sometimes to relieve stress help 50 ml of brandy, says a leading New channel. Is a little bit of pressure off the brain, dilates blood vessels. And in small amounts is even useful!”.