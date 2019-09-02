Lesya Nikityuk made an unexpected statement about plastic surgery
Popular TV presenter and traveler Lesya Nikityuk, which showed a slim figure in bathing suit during holiday in Turkey, made an unexpected confession. Leggy beauty earlier is not proud of his tall (180 cm) and appearance, was terribly complex, stooped down and dreamed about plastic surgery — she would like to shorten the legs.
“Always wanted to reduce each other’s growth, but plastic surgery some reason does not allow it. Can do nose, lips, cheekbones, cheeks, but can not reduce growth. So I’ve accepted. I had to love myself for who I am”, confessed nikitiuk in an interview with VIVA!
The only thing that Les would change is the hump on the nose. But the presenter still can not decide on surgery.
“I have one hand on the nose hump, after the accident in New Zealand, when the car overturned, and now different profiles. It so happened that I landed the nose, and I have a slightly crooked nose… I’m good with the breathing, with a partition, only the nose a little bit changed. Of course, I thought that maybe I somehow be able to correct. But don’t have time for this and frankly, I’m afraid. I don’t think it radically change me. I’m not Kim Kardashian or Veronica Castro”, — said nikitiuk in an interview with gloss.
Now presenter along with family enjoyed the stay in Bodrum. Les publishes vivid photos and funny videos. The last day of summer she played a show by the pool.
