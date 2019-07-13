Lesya Nikityuk mini excited a spectacular way
Lesya Nikityuk — still the one fashionista. Ukrainian TV presenter uses every moment to show off your style, and boast fashionable novelties. In addition, Les is always trying to follow the latest fashion trends. Was no exception and her recent stylish way.
So, on his instagram page nikitiuk has published a new photo, which poses in an ultra fashionable way this summer. The Forest — short mini skirt under the skin. In this front through the entire skirt is Flirty zipper . Additionally the skirt pockets.
Completed basic tee in black and white stripes. But remarkable it is accessories. The presenter picked up a combination of red colors — massive sunglasses with red frames and small red shoulder bag with a chunky buckle. Came stylish and bold look for the summer.
Fans of the presenter immediately began to comment on her new photo:
- “Star! You are the best host! One positive”
- “You, Les, everything goes. Us girls all comes down)”
- “Ahh… Les, you pretty woman”
- “Les, this is my love”
- “Les, ti super!”
- “Just doll”
- “You are beautiful and no doubt some from anyone.”
- “Les stylish, beautiful, and most importantly — the young, therefore, is all”