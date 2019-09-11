Lesya Nikityuk posed in a racy mini
Lesya Nikityuk thoughts still on vacation in Turkey. Recall that just a week ago, the Ukrainian presenter went back to Ukraine for shooting new projects. While vacationing in the resort town of Bodrum with his family. By the way, during the holidays nikitiuk showed a rare photo with his father, who, along with her daughter posed on the beach for a funny photo.
The nikitiuk continues to share new photos with guests.And also show off a stylish image.
So, on his page in the network instagram nikitiuk showed new scenes from Turkey. Pictured TV presenter posing in a summer mini dress in rich green color. The dress is made to smell, with voluminous sleeves. As noted by myself Les, the outfit was made especially for her.
Your bright summer look nikitiuk added the original bag from the tree. Also the way she complemented the gold jewelry. But the hair down.
“Guys, how was your summer??? Where did you fly? I have 3 projects and Bodrum. Dress by #camachile,” writes nikitiuk.
Of course, Lesi fans were quick to comment on her new photo and image:
- “Pretty unrealistic”
- “I love you, you are my idol”
- “Lesyunya, You are the best, unique. Be yourself! And lots of luck to You!”
- “My God, you still sew!!”
- “Dress is incredible! My husband flew in the summer in Germany”
- “Cool photo, Les!) I think that wherever we flew, after the “eagle and Tails” you will be hard to surprise)”
- “Color of sucn, Yak z gryadochki: sokovita th SWA”
- “Les, cool dress! The color awesome”