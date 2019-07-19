Lesya Nikityuk posed in a slinky coral dress
Lesya Nikityuk continues to indulge his many millions of fans with bright images from the shooting of a new project on the “New channel”, where Les works as a TV presenter. At the moment we know that the show is called “Shalena star”, presumably it will be released this fall. The rest of the details yet kept secret.
But nikitiuk in a hurry to show the images literally with each new ether, which is recorded in advance. Not so long ago, Les literally shone in a bright yellow dress. Dress is made from airy organza. The highlight of the image — a corset and “skirt-tutu”.
Today, July 17 nikitiuk showed fans a different way, also in a dress.
Les posing in asymmetric bodycon dress rich coral shade. The waist of the presenter highlights a lustrous belt.
However, regular column “Image of the day” nikitiuk this time decided to diversify. And showed “the Other day.” So, in the dressing room to the presenter came singer Nikita Lomakin.
They touched on the topic of weight loss Lomakin. The young singer said that significantly lost weight in just a month. Its secret is self — control and calorie counting. According to the artist, he calculated according to the formula your basal metabolic rate how many calories per day he spends and how much he needs. The corresponding video was published in twitter-blog MyGlamWish.
Moreover, Nikityuk also published separately a photo of his yesterday in a bright yellow dress. Next to the presenter — her pet and loyal companion dog Rafiq.
“My favourite job! #resentful #salinase #new program”, — signed photo nikitiuk.
Lesia fans also left comments:
- “Yaka Garni!!! Better if it on the red carpet”
- “Dolly”
- “Ti is the bomb, TSE duzhe Platte Paso Tobi”
- “Barbie”
- “Dandelion!”
- “Yellow is Your color”
- “Super cool outfit!”