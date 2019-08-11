Lesya Nikityuk posed in swimsuit at the waterfall
Known Ukrainian TV presenter Les nikitiuk, which likes to attract the attention of fans, often shared with subscribers in Instagram new photo, reports the Chronicle.info with reference to Politico.
Recently, Les went on shooting a new show about travel, but this time within the country. The name is more than appropriate — “LeМаршрутка” (on behalf of the host). For this reason once again, the artist exhibited a new video section story in Instagram, showing her figure in bright dresses. The first video of the Les is traditionally called “image of the day”.
And after a while on the page in Instagram the star has conquered fans hot a bikini with a high rise, under a waterfall. In the presented frame Les straightens wet hair and sticks his hand under the powerful stream.
The flight image of a star, by the way, quite favorably stressed the dignity of the figure of Lady Le, highlighting a clear focus on the thin waist and rounded hips.
Fans nikitiuk, in turn, immediately figured out a place that was visited by the star. According to them, this waterfall is located in the city of Satan Gorodok district Khmelnitsky region. Followers also admired the picturesque Ukrainian attractions, but also the appearance of Lesja.
“Les!Every day you open up for me with all new and new parties. You’re beautiful!! Your success is fully deserved!!!❤ it’s amazing”, “Good waters we have in Satanov?)))”, “We have a beautiful country! Beautiful girls! You need to live beautifully😊Lesia personal like! 😍”, “You are incredible 😍”, “Whoo😍😍 beauty!!”, “Sataniv to steer🙆”, “Les, the world is waiting, get back😂,” wrote the user.