Lesya Nikityuk returns to the travel-show
The famous host Lesya Nikityuk surprised recently vivid image in yellow mini dress, intrigued by his statement. She has published in Instagram photo from the wedding with his girlfriend, Regina Todorenko, which had waged a show about travel “heads and Tails”.
“And here is a selfie with the bride. Your favorite blowing O&R is back!” — wrote Les under the photo.
Network nikitiuk confirmed that after three years returns to show about travel. But what she did not elaborate.
“Guys, Hello there! Very much a message from you, don’t fall if I’m still tired? Don’t fall down! Live creativity! And today we began filming another new project. Yes, I’m going to travel!” — said the presenter. Details of the new show is kept secret.
Recall, Lesya Nikityuk has been leading several projects on television. Widespread popularity brought her show “heads and Tails” (2012-2016), with whom she traveled all over the world. 2017 Les was replaced by Ekaterina Varnava as the leading entertainment show “Hto zverhu?”, and 2018, led the program “Who is against blondes?”. In the same year the artist took part in the project “dancing with the stars”, where he took second place.
