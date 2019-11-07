Lesya Nikityuk sassy image took a walk in the evening Khreshchatyk
Lesya Nikityuk able to find a balance between work and leisure. The media personality does not have time to finish filming the same program as here, proceeds to another show, but in the busy schedule she finds a window, to relax a little, relax and restore forces. Recently, leading back from the hot Egypt, and almost immediately hurried to the set. Don’t forget Lady Le and secular parties and events. For example, in stories Instagram she showed her eventful evening.
Leading appeared at the premiere of the series “First swallows” of the “New channel” in saucy seductive manner. She dressed in a short dress under the throat with flared skirt, wearing mesh tights and black leather boots with pointed toe. She completed the bow trend biker jacket, and as accessories rather favorite quilted small handbag.
Makeup with an emphasis on red lips, hair smooth and neat. By the way, leading back to a brighter shade of tresses, but before that decided on a bold experiment and repainted … pink. Lady Le admitted that she did not expect such courage, but persuaded her friend is a stylist.
In the evening she decided to look at the new collection presentation of the brand H&M and then decided to walk on nevecerela downtown.