Lesya Nikityuk sassy way to speculate on a rather intimate subject

The Les nikitiuk, never a dull moment. The presenter did not have time to finish shooting one project, as here began the second. Fans teledive happy because she is back to work on the travel show, which he dreamed for three years. The program received the original name of “LeМаршрутка”. Now Lady Le with a film crew travels to his native Ukraine on the towns and towns, and published the images in interesting locations and his experiences from traveling in her usual humorous manner. So, in a new post on instagram-the page she had touched on the subject of love and fidelity, after talking about polygamy and megannety.
This time Lady Le together with the creative team arrived in Kamenets-Podolsk. Les posing in a quite original location – the sheep pen. At the leading — bright colorful wind jacket with “leopard” accents, skirt with animal print sneakers and a bright acid colors. Hair teledive collected in a neat tail, completes a natural make-up, stressing the natural gifts of a star.
Under the she decided to speculate on the intimate theme of loyalty and the vicissitudes of love.
“VSI IV organsme podelyatsya two ViDi: pagan (TSE ti, that splat s USA pdrag) that monogan (splat yaki tilki s one partner). The I tilki man satrapa here poseredine. Mauger loves one and save s USA pgrad. Write in comments who you are?” she wanted to know.
Fans quickly picked up on this juicy topic and began to share his reasoning, leaving compliments to Lady Le. In addition, they appreciated the original location and once again paid tribute to the sense of humor of Lesja.
- Cool wyglada!
- Les-super! The signature just like Potocki
- Good words
- Leschka, VI prikolistka, super
- Very interesting thoughts under this photo
- Krasunya! Meni Blige monogamist
- I doubt that anyone will answer honestly, everyone will idealize their monogamy, because polygamy will simply remain silent about your choice
- Blochno said
- Les, love Your humor.