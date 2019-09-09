Lesya Nikityuk shared a striking snapshot of Mariupol
Famous TV presenter Les nikitiuk continues to explore the attractions of Mariupol and Donetsk region. After the shipyard and docks star switched to natural memo. So, the presenter called for the reserve “Stone grave”. A few hours ago in his microblog the media personality shared another spectacular shot, reports the Chronicle.info with reference to hyser.com.ua.
“Mood. PS. You can see the inscription on the stone.. what do you think that this kind of culture belongs to??” — signed photo of Les.
The picture shows the media personality was captured in the background of the picturesque landscape that is the envy of the Grand canyon in America.
For walking Les chose a stylish outfit, which has already appeared in earlier scenes. Posed Lady Le in a sports jumpsuit, over which plots a leopard mini skirt.
In the comments, the followers, teledive be smart, answering her question.
“On the stone you see Les with inscriptions on the Forest, see the inscriptions on the clothes Your… datacity?”, “Hm, kaneshno, it Nikitinskiy!)”, “Someone painted the stone, the color of the skirt and culturally Lesya wrote something))”, “the Lesi Culture they belong to (just kidding)”, “To Lesionectomy culture,” write the fans of the presenter.
Three hours after the publication of the collected more than 33 thousand likes.
After filming the travel show “heads and Tails” nikitiuk switched to the study of the Ukrainian sites. The star has visited the Western Ukraine, Kherson, Mariupol and other cities.