Lesya Nikityuk shared an unusual autumn photos
Lesya Nikityuk, like many other stars, enjoying the warm autumn. The Ukrainian TV presenter was not spared today’s popular trend — the photo with the autumn leaves. However nikitiuk in his own beat one of the most popular photos for instagram. Note that Les has already conquered fans of stylish trend — namely the pink hair color! A new image of the presenter caused a sensation among her fans who said that the Forest is very good in that color.
Now, new “outfit” from nikitiuk. So, on his page in the network instagram nikitiuk released a new photo with an unusual visual effect. In the photo you can see the autumn oak leaf. Far in the background posing Les. While visually it appears as if Les have “tried” list.
Moreover, a new photo nikitiuk intriguing fans of “return” on the show dancing with the stars.
“Wore a dress of autumn …Maybe back to the Dance? Vote?” writes nikitiuk.
Fans of the TV presenter was also quick to comment on her new photo:
- “Hahaha fun”
- “In dancing is not necessary, but You are beautiful in all, good luck to You”
- “Oh, Yak orignale. Tsoho of zhovto leaves in nsta already wiped, and you Les, Yak vono shite!”
- “Oh, it is urgent to imagine such a photo)) thanks for the idea”
- “I kind of want to quote the leading TNT: You in the dance.”
- “Come on back to the eagle and tails) Pretty woman”
- “Class! Les, as always, duzhe Garni”