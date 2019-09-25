Lesya Nikityuk shared erotic fantasy (photos)
Known TV presenter, the owner of a chic slender figure Lesya Nikityuk stirred network her erotic fantasy. Star once again flashed a sense of humor. Les has published on his page on Instagarm funny pics. Left on it — a loving couple, a blonde girl similar in appearance to the Les, and the guy with tattoo on hand, merged in a tender kiss. Right — Lesya kiss his pet Rafiq.
“Good morning”, is briefly signed nikitiuk funny picture.
Members first decided that she had a boyfriend. But after looking closely, realized that it was just a joke. Perhaps it nikitiuk hints that it is ready for a new relationship.
Now Lesi very little free time. She is involved in several projects at the New channel. Coming soon her new show on travel “LeМаршрутка”.
