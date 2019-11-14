Lesya Nikityuk shared funny scenes with the pet
Lesya Nikityuk a lot of work — recently, the TV presenter even complained about the costs of his profession and showed “injuries” on his feet received on the set. However, Lady Le does not lose optimism and sense of humor and continues to delight fans with moments of his life. On his page on Instagram she shared a funny morning photo, which appeared…with a beard!
Lesya has made a funny selfie with his beloved dog Rafiq. Is the lower part of his face she framed pet, the result is an interesting picture if the artist is a lush white beard.
In the caption to the picture nikitiuk wished followers a good morning in English. Note that she is very attached to his dog and often post photos and videos from your account.
Netizens immediately began to comment on a cute photo of Lesja, comparing it with Santa Claus, bearded father, and of the character of “Star wars” Chewbacca.
