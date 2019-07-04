Lesya Nikityuk shared hot photos from Sunny Florence
Ukrainian TV presenter Les nikitiuk, which will become the new leading entertainment show, is resting now in Sunny Italy. The TV presenter has revealed the first photo from the romantic Florence, lit up her beautiful slender legs, reports the Chronicle.info with reference for Today.
It is known that the first Les nikitiuk and went to Amsterdam. At the airport, she admitted that going to a wedding, Regina Todorenko, to be held in Italy. Now Lesya Nikityuk settled in one of the luxury hotels in Florence – Plaza Hotel Lucchesi. The presenter chose one of the most expensive rooms – from the terrace you can see the main monuments.
The TV showed striking images, revealing their slender legs and shoulder.
“The Church of Santa Croce and the national library right under my nose! Luxurious view from the terrace of the hotel,” said Lesya Nikityuk.