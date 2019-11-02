Lesya Nikityuk shared the beach with Egyptian resort
November 2, 2019
star posted in photoblog the frame where posing lying on a blue towel in the background of the sea. Her bikini with a scattering of sequins and bottoms with thin strings. Hair Lesi dissolved and face round sunglasses.
Nikitiuk likes to brag to fans of photographs, which capture in different swimsuits. And the figure of the girl that is necessary, Lesya looks just wonderful.
However, its subscribers are accustomed to explicit content on the page of a celebrity. Earlier this month the media personality put on display its tremelloni audience photo, which depicted in a black bodysuit, showing long legs and slender figure.