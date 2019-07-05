Lesya Nikityuk shone on the wedding of Regina Todorenko in floral mini
TV presenter flew out to Italy for the ceremony.
Yesterday, 3rd July, Sorrento, Italy, held a luxurious wedding Regina Todorenko and Vlad Topalov. Among the guests were many stellar colleagues and friends of the newlyweds. Could not miss such an important event and former co-host of travel show “heads and Tails” Lesya Nikityuk.
For the appearance at the ceremony celebrity chose a stylish outfit. Short white dress with floral print and long sleeves emphasized slender figure of Lesja. Completed the image of a small red handbag. By the way, in the evening, the TV presenter admitted that caught the bride’s bouquet. Maybe in a short time and Les will please fans of the news about the wedding?
“Last time your eyes shone when we’re in 2015, I bought 10 kg of oysters in Namibia. Be happy and let it be a healthy little Mi”, — signed photo of nikitiuk.