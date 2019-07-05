Lesya Nikityuk shone on the wedding of Regina Todorenko in floral mini

| July 5, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments

TV presenter flew out to Italy for the ceremony.

Yesterday, 3rd July, Sorrento, Italy, held a luxurious wedding Regina Todorenko and Vlad Topalov. Among the guests were many stellar colleagues and friends of the newlyweds. Could not miss such an important event and former co-host of travel show “heads and Tails” Lesya Nikityuk.

Леся Никитюк блистала на свадьбе Регины Тодоренко в цветочном мини

For the appearance at the ceremony celebrity chose a stylish outfit. Short white dress with floral print and long sleeves emphasized slender figure of Lesja. Completed the image of a small red handbag. By the way, in the evening, the TV presenter admitted that caught the bride’s bouquet. Maybe in a short time and Les will please fans of the news about the wedding?

“Last time your eyes shone when we’re in 2015, I bought 10 kg of oysters in Namibia. Be happy and let it be a healthy little Mi”, — signed photo of nikitiuk.

Share Button

Related Posts

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.