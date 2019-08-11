Lesya Nikityuk showed a selfie, which should make each “chick”
Lesya Nikityuk never ceases to amaze his fans. This time Ukrainian TV presenter not only a new image has shown, but also amused by the frankness and ease.
So, on his instagram page nikitiuk has published a new photo on which poses in the toilet! And if these pictures have long been considered bad manners, but she is not at all embarrassing!
“Guys, well, photos in the bathroom… this is a mandatory event every Chicks!!! Fotkalis???” — signed the nikitiuk also addressing the fans.
The shot TV presenter posing in a stylish dress-coat black that bares one shoulder nikitiuk. Dress is decorated with massive gold buttons. And by the way, the dress length mini shows long slender legs of its owner. As noted by Les, last night she attended a party in one of capital restaurants clubs.
Nikitiuk fans were quick to comment on her picture and maintain a sense of humor, his favorite.
- “Well, not just Chicks!)”
- “Or I’m not a chick, or behind the times: there is no such photo at me”
- “Very beautiful scenes) more such interesting pictures! Good luck in everything, peace over your head, and plenty of bright, happy moments in life))”
- “No, not fotkal neither the toilet, nor under it, nor near the mirror or near the sink or near the urn, nothing))”
- “In the toilet to take pictures most buzz, nobody sees))”
- “Hmm, this important mission is for “Chicks”
- “The theme of priests in the toilet was not disclosed))”
- “Les, You are wonderful in any surroundings”