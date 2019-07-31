Lesya Nikityuk showed a sexy ass (photos)
Known Ukrainian TV presenter Les nikitiuk loves to delight fans of hot photos in swimsuit, by showing in all its glory, her gorgeous figure. Another photo she posted on his page in Instagram.
The picture Les on the background of the natural landscape stands in the water in a green bikini, showing off her “ass”.
“While we’re doing a project dreamed 3 years… can have a discussion about the nature of the photo”, — she signed the photo.
Some members understood the humor and fun of Lesya responded to him: “Mountainous mstest”, “I’m Taku the nature of bi naminaw I naminaw”, “Ti so cool I drugo Taka Yak ti, dumb, and nhco another Yak bi iz not vostrebovan their stand, Nikoli not smoge hi for a cell sravnitsa with you“, “Why is Kim, there is a Priest — Les“.
But another part of followers didn’t take the game as a TV presenter and attacked her with reproaches.
“Les, do not disappoint their fans, enough to show the ass!”, “This summer I saw the ass of all bloggers followed…”, “Oh, Les) sorry, you lose individuality … become all”, “Led Le, grh not show Taku ass ale IX nestlike bagato… — not wtracy his halt, more you love not for CE) P. S. If not Taka, Yak sun”, “LParam, not instagram”, “Only ass and still is) in another way attention not to draw!?”, — they write angrily.
At the same time devoted fans of Lesya Nikityuk advised this “hypocrites” to pull their own ass from the sofa, to learn foreign languages and travel, like their idol.
This advice, of course, due to the fact that nikitiuk has confirmed his comeback in a show about travel.
As we know, Lesya Nikityuk has been leading several projects on television. Widespread popularity brought her show “heads and Tails” (2012-2016), with whom she traveled all over the world. 2017 Les was replaced by Ekaterina Varnava as the leading entertainment show “Hto zverhu?”, and 2018, led the program “Who is against blondes?”. In the same year the artist took part in the project “dancing with the stars”, where he took second place.
