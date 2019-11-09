Lesya Nikityuk showed curvy figure in a slinky outfit
Nikitiuk noted once that outfit — “samasya”
Details another spectacular bow nikitiuk showed on his page in the network instagram (especially in the section “stories”). New image Les was very unusual, but elegant. The presenter reiterated that her outfit — from the category of “camachile”.
In front of the mirror Les flaunts in tight dress in black lurex. The outfit resembles a sports bodysuit with shorts. However, additionally decorated skirt peplum. Also “body” the shoulders leading, which immediately makes the look more formal.
Bright Lesya Nikityuk
Nikitiuk also boasted a variety of colorful decorations: earrings, pendant, bracelet. Her hair was done in neat large curls.
“Everyone knows, what does comci”, — has signed a new selfie nikitiuk.
Lesia fans bombarded their favorite rave review:
- “Les, ti Taka superova model that Garnier telemedica”
- “After comica have butorok th do not MIA schoku. Garnier rain in the evening”
- “Pretty! I love you!”
- “Beauty is awesome!!!”
- “Pretty! And the dress is incredible”
- “You are very beautiful”
- “You tak Garn Ochi”
- “My beauty”