Lesya Nikityuk showed slender legs in a Flirty dress
Les nikitiuk visited the Italian wedding of Regina Todorenko, which is leading her husband, the musician Vlad Topalov decided to celebrate in Sorrento for three days. The media personality showed in what attire appeared at the ceremony. In addition, Lady Le stunned fans with news – she caught the wedding bouquet! As the popular superstition is the swift marriage! However, his personal life Les prefers not to extend. But their images and footage from behind-the-scenes shots, and also images from daily life of media personality shares with pleasure. So, she admired his way to the wedding of a friend, published in Instagram photo in full growth.
Lady Le posing on the balcony, offering stunning views and scenery. It is a short dress with sleeves with smocking and floral print. By the way, in stories it is said that this is a dress she sewed.
Concise white sandals were the perfect complement to the image, and the long legs are admired not only the subscribers of the star, but her colleague Masha Efrosinina.
“Late evening in Sorrento”, — has signed a frame Lesya words from a popular song.
Masha Efrosinina appreciated bow counterparts. “Divine!” with delight she wrote.
Fans of Lady Le divided opinion teledive and also left for Lesia a lot of compliments.
“And feet!”, “Gorgeous!”, “Barbie!”, “Les, you’re awesome, onion super-duper, and the legs are beautiful”, “Such and can steal!”, “Charming,” “Krasna”, “Lesyunya, you’re a doll!”, “Legs!, “You look beautiful!”, “Beautiful and delicate feet is what we need!”, “What legs!” – wrote followers.
A screenshot of the review