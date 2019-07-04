Lesya Nikityuk stirred up a Network of hot dancing by the pool

The presenter “broke” in Florence

Леся Никитюк взбудоражила Сеть жаркими танцами у бассейна

Lesya Nikityuk really enjoyed traveling to Italy where the presenter didn’t come just like that – she’ll be a guest at the wedding of a colleague and friend Regina Todorenko. And while Lady Le enjoys Italian food, wonderful Florentine types, local attractions and just relaxing. Stories in Instagram, it showed as “off” in the trendy swimsuit animal coloring with friends.

Les dances around the pool, which is right on the roof. On the TV showgirl bikini “pionowego” color, imitating the skin of reptiles. Under music it shows na, and also sings.

“Guys, we’re cool. Fly!” she said, turning to his followers, inviting them to join the party in Sunny Florence.

In addition, Lady Le tried one more beach look. She’s wearing sunglasses in the trend frame, and a straw hat with a wide brim, and continued their movement rhythms.

