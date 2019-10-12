Lesya Nikityuk surprised bright color of hair and a passionate kiss with girlfriend (photo)
Popular Ukrainian TV presenter Lesya Nikityuk, who recently told how he made a career, no longer a blonde.
Photo with pink hair Les published in social networks and promised to tell you why I went to such drastic changes.
Nikitiuk fans believe that she “freaked out”.
In the stories Les told his stylist: “Mike, I never took the vows would be “under the boy”, not painted hair in bright colors, as we did today, and not a lick would with a chick in plain sight”.
If nikitiuk began to fight with their “never in my life”, then perhaps we will soon see her on the streets of Kyiv with short hair.
And kissing a girl Lesya immediately demonstrated on your girlfriend, Nataly Rudich.
We will remind, earlier nikitiuk showed a very piquant way.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter