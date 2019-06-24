Lesya Nikityuk thanked Pritula for friendship and support
Famous leading Ukrainian Lesya Nikityuk has published on his page in Instagram photo sharing with Segey Perched and gave him a long tirade.
Thus, under the General photo nikitiuk turned to his colleague and friend Sergey Pritula congratulations. Note, in the frame relaxed posing, Prytula in pink dress looks into the camera, expressing all his charisma and benign neglect, while nikitiuk weakly smiling. Probably the picture was taken during the break of filming a new season of the show “Who’s on top”, where a team of famous men fighting – mentally and physically with a group of star girls.
So, in the address nikitiuk remembered the moments when Prytula suddenly it was there and corrected many of the problems leading. In addition, she thanked him for his support and noted that celebrities are now neighbors.
“This beautiful Sunny day … celebrates his Birthday — he!!! Sergey Pritula @siriy_ua don’t know how it happened, but you went in my way at the moment important decisions I had to make!!! And you’re so casually sitting in a cafe, by which I’m thinking took place and drank brandy))) and this: EU Leska why so serious?!? And immediately found sensible advice))… thank you that you are so Grey!!! Very pleased and a little afraid of you, when I go into the Studio Who are on Top!!! You are the one who wants to stretch… you’re always kept in suspense) you’re done! For me You are the best standafer Ukraine, the best lead… and now a friendly neighbor, happy birthday!”, — she wrote on his page in the social network.